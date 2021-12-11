Buxton man arrested with illegal gun, ammo after threatening woman

The firearm and ammunition found on the suspect (GPF Photo)

Police on the East Coast of Demerara early this morning arrested a 31-year-old man after he was found in possession of a .40 Glock pistol and three matching rounds.

The discovery was made sometime around 04:25 hours when police went to the suspect’s Company Road, Buxton, ECD, home.

This was after a report of an alleged discharging of a loaded firearm on a 28-year-old female of Buxton by the suspect around 2:15 hours today. As such, ranks went to the home of the suspect, where on arrival they conducted a search.

The suspect was found in his room with the firearm in his hand and was attempting to hide it.

However, the police were able to retrieve the weapon from him.

The suspect was then escorted to the Vigilance Police Station along with the two female occupants of the house and the firearm and ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.