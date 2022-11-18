Busta Rhymes & Skillibeng Honors Vybz Kartel In “Bulletproof Skin”

Busta Rhymes taps Jamaican superstar Skillibeng for his new song “Bulletproof” off the rapper’s new EP, The Fuse Is Lit.

The New York rap legend, who himself is of Jamaican heritage, honors his longtime friend Vybz Kartel in some gritty bars while a photo of the incarcerated deejay flashes on the screen. The pair released the track with an accompanied dark and gritty visual co-directed by Busta Rhymes and Sam Lecca. The video saw Busta spitting in his signature flow, mixing in some Jamaican patois while being surrounded by four ladies.

“Anytime the pu**y them step inside a the place/When we pull up every single exit lock off/No matter how them a try and disrespect the thing/Me sure say every single gun a pop off/Better have yo manners make sure yo put down ever camera/Yes we do it different with the very end/And if yo have a problem unnu fi go s*** yo mother/Honor Kartel and kill yo over Skillibeng,” Busta Rhymes spits over a bass-heavy beat produced by Jamaican producer Rvssian.

Skillibeng also honored his collaborator in his second verse by sending warnings to their opps. The dancehall deejay has been doing a lot of international collaborations over the past year after hopping on tracks with F.S., Nicki Minaj, Shenseea, Ice Spice, and more.

“New thing new whip with the bulletproof skin/New choppa wid the hundred round clip/New sh*t, Corvette with the butterfly wings,” Skilli rhymes while driving in the streets in a Corvette before linking up with the “I Know What You Want” rapper who pulled up in a Rolls-Royce Phantom.

In other scenes, a female showcase her dance moves which are rare in a hardcore song like “Bulletproof Skin.” Other clips saw some men stunting on ATVs on a backstreet. If you’re a fan of Skillibeng, then you would know that he is also a biker, and he regularly includes motorcycles and ATVs in his music videos.