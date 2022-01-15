Businessman, wanted for fraud, arrested after being found with suspected stolen car parts

Ranks in Region Divisional 3 have arrested a businessman, who was found with car parts suspected to be stolen and is wanted for fraud by other policing divisions.

The Guyana Police Force said ranks in Region Three, after being provided with information, carried out a search on the home of a 36-year-old businessman at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, where a quantity of car parts and documents were found in his possession. These, the police said, were suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

The man, who also resides at Kuru Kururu on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway remained silent when questioned about the items. As a result, he was arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station where he was placed into custody and later transferred to Golden Grove Diamond Police Station.

Police reports are that he was also wanted in relation to an alleged fraud and other offences in Regional Divisions 4 A (Georgetown) and 4 B (East Bank Demerara).