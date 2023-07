The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The new Lethem Town Council (NCN photo)

In the township of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), John Macedo was re-elected Mayor while Indeera Singh was elected as Deputy Mayor.

The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has won the municipality as it had contested unopposed.

Occupying the other seats on the town council are Sharon Malcolm, Jason Wilson, Fitzgerald Singh and Ryan Alceides.

In 2018, APNU had received two seats and the PPP had gotten three on the Town Council.