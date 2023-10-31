Businessman gets $300k bail on illegal gun, ammo charges

Luis Moreno was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

Luis Moreno, the 34-year-old businessman who was arrested last Sunday with an unlicensed firearm, was today released on $300,000 bail after being charged with two offences.

Moreno of School Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith Mc Gusty at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.Moreno denied the allegations and bail was granted to him.

At about 00:30hrs on the day in question, acting on information received, Police ranks went to School Street, Goed Fortuin, WBD, where they contacted Moreno who was standing in his yard.

One of the ranks told him of the suspicion that he had an unlicensed firearm on his premises and requested to carry out a search on his person and the premises.

The businessman permitted the Police to search him and his home; nothing of evidential value was found on him. The ranks then proceeded to the upper flat of the two-storey building where searches were conducted in the back verandah in the presence of this accused.

Inside a barrel with clothing, the ranks found one .38 revolver (with the serial number filed off) and six live matching rounds of ammunition.

A further search revealed a small black rectangular box containing 65 live 9mm rounds of ammunition and one black 9mm magazine.

Moreno was cautioned, and he replied, saying the ammunition was his but not the gun. He was then arrested and escorted along with the suspected firearm and ammunition to the La Grange Police Station.