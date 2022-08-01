Businessman found dead on kitchen floor with stab wound

Vickram Seubarran

The motionless body of the proprietor of Universal DVD Club and Stationary Solutions at Main and Trinity Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice was on Monday found in the bottom flat of his two-storey home with a stab wound to his back.

Dead is 53-year-old Vickram Seubarran of No.2 Village, East Canje, Berbice. He was also the President of the Port Mourant Cricket Club. The evening news understands that man’s body was found on the kitchen floor lifeless in a pool of blood by a cousin.

The relative immediately raised an alarm and the police were contacted. From reports received, the man might have died for quite some time before his body was found. The dead businessman’s house was also ransacked.

An investigation is ongoing.