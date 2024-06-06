Businessman charged with murder of woman found dead in Unity home

Khemraj Persaud called ‘Pandit’, a 67-year-old businessman of Unity Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was charged earlier today with the murder of Chormanie Tulsie also called ‘Anita’ whose body was found in her home last November.

He appeared before Magistrate Alan Wilson at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea to the indictment and was remanded to prison until June 20, 2024.

Khemraj Persaud also called ‘Pandit’

Tulsie, a former accountant at CAMEX Restaurants Inc, was found stabbed to death in the lower flat of her home at Lot 26 Unity, Mahaica, ECD. The mother of one had resided at the family house with her 5-year-old son while her mother and brother are residing overseas.

Tulsie had reportedly last been seen alive at about 19:30h on Tuesday, November 22, after she had collected her son from a family member in the same village. The gruesome discovery was made at about 8:00h the following morning in the lower flat of the house.

She was found lying on the ground with a piece of cloth stuffed inside her mouth and a knife stuck in the centre of her throat. She was clad in a multi-coloured ‘night dress’ which was reportedly pulled up to reveal her body. Her five-year-old son was subsequently found locked in his room.