Business opportunities in Guyana to be discussed at upcoming Gala in Toronto

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh

The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) will be hosting its inaugural Gala and fundraiser, where Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh will be speaking about the economic and social transformation of Guyana as well as business opportunities here for Canadians.

The Gala and fundraiser will take place on September 24 at the Hilton Markham Suites Hotel in the Greater Toronto Area. Minister Singh will be joined by Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Peter Ramsaroop.

This event will bring together entrepreneurs from various sectors including agriculture, financial services, advanced manufacturing, information and communications technology, oil and gas, clean technology, aviation, hospitality, and the service industry. It will also attract many leading figures from the more than 85,000 Guyanese citizens who call Canada home.

“The Gala promises to be a great business and social networking opportunity for anyone with an interest in Guyana,” the Canada-based Co-Chair of the Chamber, Winston Kassim said.

He added, “We are honoured that Minister Singh has chosen our event to speak about the economic and social transformation taking place in Guyana, and the recent initiatives by the Government to make it easier to do business in one of the fastest-growing countries in the world.”

As Minister of Finance, Dr Singh represents Guyana on the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

This is Dr Singh’s third stint as the country’s Minister of Finance, a post he held for two terms from 2006 to 2015, and again starting in November 2020.

Several elected officials and members of the diplomatic corps are expected to attend the Gala, including Canada’s High Commissioner to Guyana and Suriname, Mark Berman.The Canada-Guyana Chamber of Commerce was established in 2020 to strengthen trade and investment opportunities between Canada and Guyana. It is a non-partisan entity. The Chamber is chaired by Anand Beharry (Guyana), with Kassim serving as Co-Chair.

Since its establishment, CGCC has hosted several panels on opportunities for investment in Guyana. Back in May, the Chamber and its partners discussed the available opportunities in the local agriculture sector and prospects for investment.

Meanwhile, CGCC will host its second annual edition of the Guyana Basins Summit, October 4 to October 6, in-person at the superb new Pegasus Suites & Corporate Centre in Georgetown.

This unique event will focus on what the future holds for Guyana and the region and deep dive into how growth plans to benefit Guyana should now be best delivered. The summit agenda will centre around the theme: “Responsibly Developing the Region’s Resources for a Prosperous and Sustainable Future”.

Hundreds of international and local attendees and organisations are already booked to participate in the event – both in the exhibition and as delegates.