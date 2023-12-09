Bus driver killed, several injured in Friendship, EBD accident

Dead Junior Proctor called “Mad Dog”

At least two persons are now dead and several others were injured following a horrific accident at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara.

The accident occurred sometime this morning involving a minibus which toppled after overtaking other vehicles.

One of the dead persons has been identified as Junior Proctor called “Mad Dog”. He was the driver of the minibus.

Traffic Chief of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mahendra Singh, confirmed to INews that there were “fatalities” stemming from the accident however he could not say exactly how many persons were killed.

Singh noted that the matter is engaging the police, who have since obtained CCTV footage of the accident at Friendship.

The video shows the minibus overtaking two motorcars but flipping on its side and toppling several times before coming to a halt on the side of the EBD corridor.

More details in a subsequent report…