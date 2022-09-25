Bus driver intercepted with 54.2kg marijuana

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Saturday arrested a mini-bus driver after over 119 pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle.

CANU officers, acting on information received, conducted an operation in Beterverwagting Railway Embankment (Line Top), East Coast Demerara, where they intercepted a Route 50 mini bus, bearing license plate number BXX 6792.

A subsequent search of the vehicle in the presence of the driver, who was the lone occupant, unearthed several parcels of suspected cannabis.

The driver, 58-year-old Lal Bahadur ByJoo of Lot 50 Plantation Hope, Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the suspected narcotics where it tested positive for cannabis and had a total weight of 54.2 kg.

Investigations are ongoing.