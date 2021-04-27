Next Post

Latin America News - Will US$310 mln In Aid To Central America Stem The Migration Flow?

Tue Apr 27 , 2021
The US’ first black Caribbean American Vice President, Kamala Harris, unveiled an additional $310 million in U.S. aid to Central America Monday, but will it stop the flow of migrants crossing the border?

