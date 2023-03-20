Burnt remains of man found in Agricola house 1 day after fire

The house that was destroyed by fire

One day after a fire gutted his Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) house, the burnt remains of the occupant was found in the debris of the building.

Dead is Kevin Trotman, 45, formerly of Lot 101 Third Street, Agricola.

The fire erupted at the building at around 15:00hrs on Sunday but when firefighters finished dousing the fire, they did not search the building, reportedly upon the advise of another occupant who informed that no one else was at home.

The other occupant resides in the bottom flat while Trotman lived in the upper flat.

Family members of Trotman visited the scene on Sunday but were unable to locate the 45-year-old man.

After still being unable to make contact with him, family members returned to the scene where the man’s burnt remains were discovered.

A relative explained that he observed a swarm of flies in the area and upon heading in that direction, he found Trotman’s body under a pile of wood.

Trotman was the father of an eight-year-old girl who resides with other relatives in Agricola.

Trotman’s niece, Savannah Graham, shared that her uncle usually takes his daughter everywhere with him and after the incident, when he could not be reached, they found it unusual.

It was alleged that the fire began in the bottom half of the home, where a woman and her three children resided.

According to neighbours, the fire began after a child was playing with matches and lit a mattress on fire but investigators are yet to issue a definitive conclusion.