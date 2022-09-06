Burnt human remains found at Yarrowkabra

The burnt remains of a human were on Monday discovered at Snake Farm, Yarrowkabra along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to reports received, the burnt remains were found in a clump of bushes by several boys who were traversing the area.

The charred skeletons were located about 200ft north of the entrance leading to the South Dakota Circuit from the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Next to the remains, Crime Scene Investigators found a pair of Air Jordan sneakers which appeared to be unburnt and still had the victim’s intact foot inserted.

In addition, they found a Seiko wristwatch, one knife blade, two screwdrivers, one USB phone charger cable, and a bunch of eight keys. The keys appeared to be those for a door lock and padlock.

A team from CID Headquarters and ranks from Regional Division 4B conducted additional searches in the area during which several additional pieces of human bones were recovered.

Further, a fire heap was carefully sifted through by ranks and they were able to recover two Barbadian one-dollar coins, a piece of a leather belt, and pieces of a pair of Blue Urban Star Denim Jeans.

From all indications, the remains are that of a male. The remains were escorted to the Memorial Gardens as further lab tests are expected to be conducted.