Burnt car update: Human remains suspected to be missing woman; 1 being questioned

The charred human remains that were found inside a burnt car at Swan Village on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway on Sunday are suspected to be that of missing woman, Nirvana Algu, of Bel Air, Georgetown.

But according to Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, DNA tests have to be conducted to confirm this.

The torched motorcar was registered to the woman, who was last seen at around 16:32hrs on Sunday in the said motorcar at the Soesdyke Junction.

At the crime scene, detectives found bottles of bleach.

Meanwhile, one person is being questioned by the police.

It had been reported that a burnt Audi motorcar with human remains inside were discovered at Swan Backdam, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Sunday evening.

According to reports received, a passerby saw the car on fire and immediately contacted the Timehri Police Station and reported the matter. The caller also related that someone was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at the time.

As such, police ranks rushed to the scene where they observed the motorcar parked in a clump of bushes with the driver’s door open and what appeared to be bones and a skull of a human on the driver’s seat.