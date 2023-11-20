Burnt body at Swan: No foul play involved – source

A post-mortem performed on the remains suspected to be those of missing Bel Air woman, Nirvana Algu that were found at Swan, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, confirmed that she died as a result of burns to the body.

The autopsy performed on the 45-year-old woman was done on Friday last by Dr Nehaul Singh. During the post-mortem, samples of the remains were taken and sent to the CSI Unit for DNA testing.

A source stated that the autopsy proved that no foul play was involved in the woman’s death.

The remains were found in a burnt Audi motor car, PTT 4651, which was registered to Algu of Bel Air, Georgetown, two Sundays ago.

It was reported that a passerby saw the car on fire and immediately contacted the Timehri Police Station and reported the matter. The caller also related that someone was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle at the time.

As such, Police ranks rushed to the scene where they observed the motor car parked in a clump of bushes with the driver’s door open and what appeared to be bones and a skull of a human on the driver’s seat.

The area where the car was found had no houses and more so, the place was extremely dark hence, detectives who arrived at the scene could not gather much information.

A party of Police ranks returned to the area the following day to conduct further investigations where they found several bottles containing liquid.

These bottles along with the liquid were sent to the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. The woman was reportedly last seen at about 16:30h on the day in question at Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

CCTV footage retrieved from cameras along the EBD corridor proved that the woman was the only occupant in the car. One person was subsequently arrested but was later released.