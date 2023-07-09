Burn the midnight oil – Region 2 top performer to future NGSA students

Region Two top performer, Avron Doodnauth

Eleven-year-old Avron Doodnauth of Sparta Primary School is the top performer for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).

Avron Doodnauth smiles brightly with his mother, Shabana Khan-Doodnauth following the announcement of the NGSA results on Friday

Doodnauth, who hails from Coffee Grove, scored a total of 503 marks and was awarded a place at Queen’s College.

During an interview with this publication, Doodnauth, who is the youngest of three children for his parents, said that he is aspiring to become a lawyer.

Doodnauth, who was very excited upon hearing the news of his success, said he went to after-school lessons, and credited his achievement to his teachers and parents, whom he said went the extra mile to ensure he was successful.

The aspiring lawyer remarked that he was very elated when he learnt that he was named the top performer for Region Two.

Doodnauth, whose mother is a former educator – is now advising his peers to stay focused, burn the midnight oil, and always pray to the Almighty for wisdom and understanding.

His parents Shabana Khan-Doodnauth and Kamrajh Doodnauth said they are very proud of their son’s performance. Shabana Khan is a former teacher at Better Success Nursery School and Khemrajh is a heavy-duty machine operator.

Avron Doodnauth with his proud parents Shabana and Kamrajh

“As his mother, I was very excited to hear about his accomplishment but I was not surprised because I expected it to happen since both of his older siblings have done well academically,” the proud mother said.

She said growing up, Avron was always an energetic and curious child. During his spare time, he enjoys gaming and learning about history and geography. (Raywattie Deonarine)