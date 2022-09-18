Burglar caught on camera after breaking into NA grocery shop

The burglar caught on camera

Police are on the hunt for a man and his accomplice after he forcefully entered a shop in New Amsterdam, Region Six on Friday evening.

The masked burglar was caught on surveillance cameras after breaking into Shanta’s Grocery situated at Stanleytown, New Amsterdam. This is the third time in recent months that the business place has been burglarised.

Javid Benjamin called “Anthony”, speaking on the most recent incident, said his mother saw the thief in the shop when she opened to door at around 04:00h on Saturday.

“We hear the dog barking and we get up, and when we check the camera, we see the individual in the shop so I start to make noise.”

Benjamin said he alerted the intruder that he was being seen on camera as he shouted for “thief”. With that, the perpetrator hurriedly left.

Surveillance footage shows that a car was waiting outside for the perpetrator.

Benjamin revealed that the thief took about $31,000 in items from the shop.

The suspect, he added, was in the shop the day before to make a purchase. A few days prior, the suspect had also gone into the shop, Benjamin recalled.

In June, a lone intruder had broken into the shop and carried away a number of items including bags of rice and beverages.

“I did not make a report to the Police the last time,” Benjamin explained.