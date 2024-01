The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

School children as well as pensioners will benefit from vouchers for eye tests and spectacles in Budget 2024.

Specifically, vouchers valuing $3000 will go towards the cost of an eye test for over 200,000 school children and 76,000 pensioners at a cost of over $840 million.

Additionally, for those who require spectacles, vouchers valuing $15,000 will go towards the cost of such eyewear for persons in the above category. This measure will cost some $966 million.