Budget 2024: Each schoolchild to now get $45,000

The “Because We Care” cash grant will be increased to $40,000 per child, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced.

In addition, the uniform voucher allowance of $5000 will continue to be paid.

This means each schoolchild will not get $45,000 each.

In Budget 2023, the government had increased the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant by $10,000, moving it from $25,000 per child to $35,000.

Over 214,000 school children, in both public and private schools, were expected to benefit from this additional $2.1 billion that will be placed in the hands of their parents.

With the $5,000 uniform voucher, each school child was receiving a total of $40,000.