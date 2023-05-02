Budget 2023: $5.2B to advance construction of new Demerara River bridge

A preliminary design of the new Demerara River bridge

Works to advance the construction of the new bridge across the Demerara River will get underway this year as government sets aside $5.2 billion in Budget 2023.

“Preparatory works have commenced with an aggressive work programme to advance construction in 2023,” Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh announced this evening during his presentation of the PPP/C Administration’s fourth National Budget.

Back in May 2022, the Guyana Government had signed a US$260 million contract for the new 2.65-kilometre four-lane Demerara River bridge as part of its plans to expand and modernise Guyana’s transport infrastructure and significantly reduce the traffic woes on the East Bank of Demerara.

Only recently, the government benefited from the donation of a plot of prime waterfront land, value at US$3 million, to facilitate the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing.