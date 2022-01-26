Budget 2022 proposes withdrawals from US$607.6M oil fund

Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh today announced that Budget 2022 proposes the first withdrawals from the Natural Resources Fund which currently has a balance of US$607.6M.

He made the announcement during his presentation of Budget 2022 under the theme “Steadfast Against All Challenges, Resolute in Building Our One Guyana”.

The presentation is ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The withdrawals, he noted, will be in keeping with the strengthened legislative framework governing the NRF.

Guyana began producing oil in December 2019. Since then, there have been 69 oil lifts exported from Guyana of which nine were for the Government.