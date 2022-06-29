Brutal killing caught on camera stokes religious tensions in India

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN)Religious tensions are flaring in India following the alleged killing of a Hindu man by two Muslim assailants as authorities attempt to stop video of the brutal attack from circulating online.

Officials in the western city of Udaipur, Rajasthan state, announced a curfew and blocked internet access after videos of the incident went viral on social media, triggering mass outrage across the country.

In one video, two men can be seen beginning to attack the victim. In another, two Muslim men appear to confess to the crime and claim to have “decapitated” the Hindu man. However, police in the state told CNN Wednesday the victim had deep cuts all over his body, including slashes on his neck, but that he had not been beheaded.

The two suspects allegedly killed the victim, a tailor, after a post appeared on his social media account in favor of the now suspended national spokesperson for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory comments about Islam’s Prophet Mohammed, Rajasthan police official Hawa Singh Ghumaria told CNN Wednesday.

The victim was arrested on June 12 for allegedly “inflaming religious sentiments” and had since been released on bail, Ghumaria said.

Read More