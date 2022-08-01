Broad St man chopped to death

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old mason, who was found lying on the La Penitence public road, Georgetown. Dead is Rodwell Philips, called ‘Fishie’ of Broad Street, Charlestown.A cutlass was found next to the body.

According to Police, the incident occurred sometime between 00:30 to 01:00 hrs this morning. Police said that the scene was processed by investigators where Philips’ body was examined and one chop wound was seen to the center of his chest, one chop wound to his right side face, one chop wound to his left side back, and one chop wound to his left foot.Several persons were questioned in the area. CCTV footage to be viewed by police.The body was pronounced dead by a doctor from EMT Central Fire Station and escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting PME. Investigations are in progress.