British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces no further action over ‘Partygate’ scandal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London

CNN

—

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face no further action over breaches of lockdown regulations after the Metropolitan Police concluded its investigation of the “Partygate” scandal, Downing Street said Thursday.

Johnson is said to be “pleased” that the investigation is completed and that he did not receive a second fine, after a penalty was issued over his 56th birthday, PA Media reported.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Met has confirmed that they are taking no further action with regards to the Prime Minister.”

Announcing the end of its investigation online, the Metropolitan Police force issued a statement saying: “The Met has today announced the investigation into alleged breaches of Covid regulations at Downing Street and Whitehall, under Operation Hillman, is complete.

“In total, detectives have made 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

The force has said that it will not identify those fined, but said that the recipients included 53 men and 73 women – some of whom were fined more than once.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball, of the Met said in the statement: “There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted all of us in so many ways and strong feelings and opinions have been expressed on this particular issue.

“When Covid regulations were introduced, the Met was clear that whilst we would not routinely investigate breaches of regulations retrospectively, there may be occasions when it would be appropriate to do so.

“The information that we received with regard to the alleged breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall was sufficient to reach our criteria to begin such an investigation.

“Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could, given the amount of information that needed to be reviewed and the importance of ensuring that we had strong evidence for each FPN referral.

“This investigation is now complete.”