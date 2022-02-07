British firms examining investment opportunities in Guyana

As a follow-up to the visit by Her Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner (HMDTC) for Latin America and the Caribbean Department for International Trade, Spencer Mahony and Caribbean Regional Director (DIT) Laura Ferguson, the British High Commission in collaboration with the Caribbean Council and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce (GCCI) have welcomed a delegation of British businesses who are looking to expand into new markets, such as Guyana.

The Trade Mission delegation, which is expected to be in Guyana for four days, will engage in several ministerial and business-to-business meetings with the local private sector in an effort to foster discussions relative to investment opportunities within the various sectors inclusive of infrastructure, food & drink, agriculture, manufacturing, ICT & renewable energy.

The delegation comprises of nine British companies ranging from education, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Today’s introductory event saw brief remarks from British High Commissioner, Jane Miller OBE; Deputy High Commissioner, Ray Davidson; Managing Director of Caribbean Council, Chris Bennett; President of the GCCI, Timothy Tucker; Senior Vice-President of GCCI, Gerald Gouveia; and Country Director of DIT, Sherwyn Naughton. Discussions focused primarily on doing business in Guyana, trade and investment opportunities, trade agreements, and UK business perspectives.

It also featured a presentation from Executive Director of the GCCI, Richard Rambarran on doing business in Guyana and Guyana’s Local Content Legislation.

Over the next few days the companies will be engaging with a number of local stakeholders and members of the Government. The UK Government is keen to support a growth in trade and investment between Guyana and the UK. This mission provides an opportunity to share opportunities, contacts, knowledge, experiences and to establish business linkages.

Company Profiles

Concrete Canvas

“Created specifically for erosion control, containment and shelter applications, Concrete Canvas (CC) products are part of a revolutionary class of new, innovative materials called Geosynthetic Cementitious Composite Mats (GCCMs). CC is a flexible, concrete filled geosynthetic which provides a thin and durable concrete layer when hydrated. Typically, 10-times faster to install than conventional concrete solutions; essentially, it’s Concrete on a Roll.”

DAR

DAR is an international firm of design consultants, originally from Beirut, which has a 1,500 person headcount in the UK. They own and run a number of well-known UK consultant companies including Currie and Brown; Perkins and Will; Penspen, T.Y Lin International. They are currently building a major new London Headquarters in Holborn in London. Their practice ranges from architecture to project management, engineering, oil and gas and renewables.

Grove Group

Grove is a Google Cloud and Education partner, a premier Darktrace, Kenna Security and elite Mimecast partner as well as a Proofpoint distributor. Deloitte has acknowledged us on three occasions as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the United Kingdom, as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Our offices in London, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi support customers across 35 countries.”

One True Maverick Vodka

“Forget expectations. Forget the ordinary. We walk a path less trodden. And this is our vodka – bold and defiant. A tri-blend vodka made differently. Unique in taste, process and ingredients. Find us being served by Maverick Mixologists across London.”

Nectar Group

Nectar Group operates and manages a number of Bulk Terminals around the globe as well as continuing to offer a range of value-added solutions for handling bulk cargoes, employing over 400 people around the world. Terminals include Philippines, Sierra Leone and three separate terminals in Mozambique. Since its inception in 1972, Nectar Group has operated in 165 different locations in 75 countries, and its fleet now consists of more than 70 mobile bagging plants (managed and owned) along with Grabs, Hoppers and Ancillary Equipment. Each year, The Group handles over 10 million tonnes of cargo.

Signature LLP

“Signature Litigation is a London-based law firm with offices in Paris and Gibraltar, specialising in commercial litigation and arbitration. Established in April 2012, the practice handles complex multi-jurisdictional disputes for clients, typically in the banking and financial services sector. We have an impressive track record as a leading litigation law firm led by partners who have strong commercial litigation expertise and consistently deliver outstanding results. We ensure that clients are at the heart of everything we do, whilst avoiding the constraints of potential conflict issues. We have also taken advantage of the developments in technology and outsourcing to ensure we are dynamic, efficient and deliver the very best service and legal outcomes for our clients.”

Woollard and Henry

“Woollard and Henry is an international supplier of quality equipment and solutions across multiple sectors, established in 1873 W&H has grown from its roots manufacturing and servicing Dandy equipment for the Paper sector and now in addition delivers engineering services and solutions across the Energy, Wastewater, Glass/Basalt fibre and now Aerospace sectors, delivering everything from small components to installing full production lines. Working closely with you, our aim is to deliver the most appropriate, cost-effective solutions, on time, every time.”