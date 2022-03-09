Bribery charge dismissed against cop after victim refuses to give evidence

Mario Parasram

Police Constable Mario Parasram, 28, of ‘B’ Field South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was in January arraigned for attempting to pervert the course of justice, is now freed of the charge after the victim in the case refused to give evidence.

The matter was dismissed by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan when it came up for hearing today at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Parasram is attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.

It was alleged that between Wednesday, June 9, 2021, and Tuesday July 6, 2021, he willfully attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by demanding the sum of $200,000 from one Patris Petrie to prevent the institution of a criminal charge against him.