BREAKING: Teachers to return to classrooms by March 6

Some teachers who are on strike protesting outside of the Ministry of Education in Georgetown

After two long days of mediation, the Education Ministry and Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) on Monday reached an agreement – on that will see teachers returning to classrooms by March 6 and thereby ending the five-week long protest for better pay.

At the High Court, Attorney-at-Law representing the Government, Darshan Ramdhani told the media as he exited the successful talks, “We are pleased to report that the children of the nation, those students who are in school will be pleased to know that the teachers will resume work on Wednesday, 6th March.”

According to him, good sense has prevailed. Within 48 hours of the agreement, both sides will meet to discuss the requests of the union.

“It is a matter for them to present their list of matters when they turn up at the Ministry of Education to commence these discussions, and that will be dealt with when they are presented. But I should add that either side will have the opportunity of presenting on putting forward matters that they want to engage on and discuss,” Ramdhani outlined.

Meanwhile, GTU President Mark Lyte told media operatives, “We expect that our teachers return been given them the assurance that the financial matters, as we were hammering them out, will be discussed Thursday, so the strike is called off.”