Next Post

Jordan asks Court to dismiss lawsuit against him over BK land sale

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
Former Finance Minister under the previous APNU/AFC Government, Winston Jordan has filed an application asking the High Court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by the Government over th…

You May Like

Next Post

Jordan asks Court to dismiss lawsuit against him over BK land sale

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
Former Finance Minister under the previous APNU/AFC Government, Winston Jordan has filed an application asking the High Court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by the Government over th…

You May Like

Next Post

Jordan asks Court to dismiss lawsuit against him over BK land sale

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
Former Finance Minister under the previous APNU/AFC Government, Winston Jordan has filed an application asking the High Court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by the Government over th…

You May Like

Next Post

Jordan asks Court to dismiss lawsuit against him over BK land sale

Tue Mar 23 , 2021
Former Finance Minister under the previous APNU/AFC Government, Winston Jordan has filed an application asking the High Court to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by the Government over th…

You May Like