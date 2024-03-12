Breaking News: Policeman killed during hunt for wanted prison escapee Akeem Wong

Dead Policeman: Alex Vaughn

A member of the Joint Services was shot and killed on Tuesday during their hunt for prison escapee, Akeem Wong several kilometers from the village of Saxacalli, Essequibo River. While the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remains unclear, Inews understands that that Wong remains on the run. The dead policeman was identified as Sergeant, Alex Vaughn.

Prison escapee Akeem Wong

A source told Inews that the prison escapee was spotted some four hours walk away from Saxacali. Just days ago, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum related that a team of highly trained Joint Services ranks was deployed to the locale to recapture the wanted man.