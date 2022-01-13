BREAKING NEWS: Pedal cyclist dies in freak accident at Eccles

A pedal cyclist moments ago met his demise after he fell into an exposed culvert on the roadway at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Troy Ponton, a mason, who resided at Diamond, EBD.

The incident occurred at Hummingbird Avenue and Falcon Drive, Block EE, Eccles.

Reports are that Ponton was riding his bicycle, heading home, when he fell into the culvert which was located at a construction site along the pavement.

Upon falling into the hole, an exposed steel rod punctured the man’s face.

Ponton was in the company of a friend at the time of the incident. Initial reports suggest that the friend escaped unharmed.

This publication understands that the area was dark and there was no barricade around the hole.

This is a developing story…