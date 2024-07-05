BREAKING NEWS: GTU concedes to salary increase negotiations from 2024 onwards

GTU President Mark Lyte

See full statement from the Ministry of Education:

MoE, GTU conciliation process comes to an end

(July 5, 2024) – The Ministry of Education is happy to announce that the conciliation process initiated by the Ministry of Education to engage the Guyana Teachers’ Union regarding the timeline for which a multi-year agreement should be agreed upon has come to an end.

The conciliation process has ended with the parties agreeing that the multi-year agreement will address a period commencing from 2024 and onwards. Bilateral talks will now begin on the multi-year agreement.

The Ministry of Education will continue to serve teachers in various ways and continues to have the best interest of teachers at heart.