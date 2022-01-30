BREAKING NEWS: Fire at GNSC Wharf

A fire is currently ongoing at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Wharf at Lombard Street, Georgetown.

The fire erupted at around 07:50hrs and the Guyana Fire Service was immediately contacted.

This comes days after a fire destroyed millions of dollars worth of items from a bond at the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated Wharf also on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

The investigation into that fire is still ongoing with Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham indicating that arson has been determined.

This is a developing story…