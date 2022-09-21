Breaking News: Father kills son, sets wife on fire, dies by suicide

An Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara man has chopped his son to death and lit his wife on fire early this morning.

Dead: 21-year-old identified as Sean ScottPolice at the crime scene

Dead is 21-year-old Seon Scott. Injured is Sharon Scott.

While details are sketchy at this time, Inews understands that the man, Leon Bob subsequently attempted suicide. The incident occurred at 01:45h this morning

His wife has been rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and is in a critical state. (This story is developing)