BREAKING NEWS: Electric bike rider dies after crashing into canter

The body of the electric bike rider on Mandela Avenue

An electric bike rider was moments ago killed after he reportedly crashed into a canter truck on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

Emergency Responders are currently at the scene where the body of the victim, who has so far been identified as only “Uncle Thomas”, is currently lying on the public road.

Information reaching INews revealed that the canter – a truck transporting water – was heading west along Mandela Avenue and while in the vicinity of the corner that houses the BK International and John Fernandes Terminals, the man rode out the street on an electric bike.

Reports are that the victim rode, without stopping, onto Mandela Avenue and into the path of the truck thus resulting in the collision.

More details to follow…