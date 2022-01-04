BREAKING NEWS: Couple found dead in EBD home

Nicholas and Sasha Low-a-Chee

A newly-married couple was this morning found dead in their Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead are Nicholas and Sasha Low-a-Chee. They both had multiple gunshot wounds about their bodies.

The couple had gotten married in August 2021.

The couple, who lived alone, was last seen alive on Sunday.

Their lifeless bodies were found in their bedroom.

Police have since found a gun, the suspected murder weapon, in the same bedroom.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story…

