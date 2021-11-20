BREAKING: DPP office on fire

A fire is currently ravaging the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) building located at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown.

The wooden building also houses the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Chambers. Efforts are being made to remove valuable assets such as files and law books from the DPP Chambers.

The source of the massive blaze is unknown at this time.

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn, and Legal Affairs Minister and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall SC., are at the scene as firefighters battle to contain the blaze. DPP Shalimar Ali-Hack is also on scene.

