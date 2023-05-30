BREAKING: Another victim in Mahdia inferno succumbs

Some of the Mahdia fire victims

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud moments ago confirmed that another victim in the deadly Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire has succumbed to her injuries. The death toll has now risen to 20.

The name of the dead teenager is yet to be disclosed.

“Our government and people of Guyana struggle with the loss of now today, 20 beautiful souls.”

“It has been a travesty of epic proportions. It has devastated our people. I really am grateful for the outpouring of love and support from everyone…It has not been easy for government to deal with the loss of so many young people,” the minister added.

Nicholeen Robinson, Martha D’Andrade, Shorline Bellarmine, Eulanda Carter, Adonijah Jerome, Subrina John, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Andrea Roberts, Lisa Roberts, Rita Jeffery, Loreen Evans, Delicia Edwards, Belnisa Evans, Lorita Williams, Mary D’Andrade, Omefa Evans, Natalie Bellarmine and Arianna Edwards have all perished in the deadly inferno on May 21.