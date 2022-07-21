Brazilian Workers’ Party officially names Lula presidential candidate

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Former Brazilian president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, widely known as Lula, is now officially standing as the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) presidential candidate, the party announced Thursday.

Brazil’s presidential elections are scheduled for October 2, when Lula is expected to face off against current President Jair Bolsonaro

His bid for the presidency had been anticipated. Lula himself was not present at the party’s nominating convention in Sao Paulo, as he was campaigning in the state of Pernambuco.

This will be his sixth presidential run with PT, having previously served as president from 2003 to 2010.

In a string of tweets, Lula, 76, laid out his vision for the future, promising to “rebuild Brazil.”

