Brazilian stabbed to death during row over raw gold

A Brazilian national, who has only been identified as “Negoun”, was last evening stabbed to death at Central Baramita, North West District in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The 35-year-old suspect, who is also a Brazilian national, remains at large.

Police said the victim and the suspect are known to each other as they were both involved in the gold mining sector at the Venezuela/Guyana border.

Sometime ago, the duo had a misunderstanding over a quantity of raw gold.

This misunderstanding resulted in both the victim and suspect often threatening each other.

On the day in question, at around 20:30hrs, the duo was consuming alcohol in the vicinity of Johnny Phillips’ Hotel, when they ended up in a heated argument.

During the row, the suspect whipped out a knife from his waist and stabbed the victim to his chest and rib area.

The suspect then allegedly dropped the knife and made good his escape on foot.

The victim was rushed to Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to Baramita Police Station and the alleged murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

Ranks are presently on a hunt for the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.