Brazilian indigenous agency workers strike after Amazon killings spark outrage

(CNN)

(CNN)Workers at Brazil’s national agency for indigenous people went on strike Thursday amid fury over the killings of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, citing longstanding concerns over illegal activity and violence in the Amazon rainforest.

Staff at FUNAI, the government body responsible for the protection and interests of indigenous Brazilian people, said that working in the Amazon has become dangerous and, in some cases, deadly.

In a statement ahead of the action, strikers had called for “the immediate protection of our indigenist colleagues, Indigenous Peoples and their leaders, organizations and territories,” and demanded the resignation of FUNAI’s president, Marcelo Xavier.

One FUNAI worker on strike told CNN they did not feel that their safety was taken seriously.

“We travel in precarious boats, without equipment such as a radio or satellite phones,” the worker said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they are not permitted to speak with the press. The worker complained of a “lack of basic infrastructure, transport, protective equipment (and) inspection crew.”

