Brazilian firm interested in Guyana’s oil and gas sector

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips recently met with a visiting delegation from OceanPact, a Brazilian company that develops and implements safe, efficient and innovative solutions in the areas of: environment, subsea and logistics and engineering.

It was disclosed that discussions with the Brazilian company surrounded potential collaboration in the oil and gas sector and training in various areas, including technical support and human resource capacity building.

According to the company’s website, it offers services for the study, protection, monitoring and sustainable use of the sea, the coast and marine resources for customers from different sectors of the economy, such as oil and gas, energy, mining, telecommunications, port, navigation, tourism, fishing and aquaculture.