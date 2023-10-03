Brazil recommits support for ICJ process in Guyana-Venezuela border controversy

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd yesterday met with his Brazilian counterpart, His Excellency Mauro Vieira, to provide an update on the recent developments on the Guyana/Venezuela Border controversy.

Minister Todd reiterated Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the controversy in accordance with international law and underscored that the current International Court of Justice (ICJ) process represents a mutually agreed mechanism for a peaceful, just, binding and permanent settlement of the controversy over the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the course of the land boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

His Excellency Mauro Vieira, in expressing his country’s support for the current ICJ Process to resolve the controversy over the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award, indicated that Brazil adheres to the peaceful settlement of boundaries. He also underscored that Brazil has great respect for the ICJ and awaits the final verdict of the Court which it believes is the best solution, in accordance with international law, especially since the matter was referred by the United Nations Secretary-General.

Minister Todd also emphasized the position as articulated by His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, that Guyana is irrevocably committed to the settlement process at the ICJ and is available to meet with Venezuela on any subject of interest to the two countries – other than the controversy over the 1899 Arbitral Award.

Minister Todd further debunked the false narrative being propagated by Venezuela and reaffirmed that there is no intention by Guyana or any other State to establish a military base in Guyana’s territory.

Minister Vieira emphasized the importance of the peaceful co-existence of countries in the region if the region is to advance its integration agenda.

The two Foreign Ministers also discussed ideas to advance the bilateral relations between Guyana and Brazil, and collaboration at the multilateral level.