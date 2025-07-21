Police called in, internal probe launched at GECOM amid ID card registration fraud attempt Guyana, US deepen cooperation on extradition, criminal justice matters Jagdeo slams Opposition for attacking Afro-Guyanese who pursue upliftment, support progress Bank of America to open representative office in Guyana next year 18-Y-O remanded for fatal shooting of 16-Y-O 'We care only about the integrity of the electoral process, not about any particular party' - EU EOM
Brazil judge orders house arrest of former president Jair Bolsonaro

05 August 2025
[BBC] Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered that the former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro be put under house arrest.

He is standing trial over allegations he plotted a coup, which he denies.

President Donald Trump has used Mr Bolsonaro’s trial, which he calls a “witch-hunt”, as a justification for imposing 50% tariffs on some Brazilian goods despite the US having a trade surplus with Brazil.

The judge in charge of investigating Mr Bolsonaro, Alexandre de Moraes, said the decision was because Mr Bolsonaro hadn’t complied with restraining orders put on him last month.

Mr Moraes, who the US has also sanctioned, said Mr Bolsonaro had used the social networks of his allies including his sons to spread messages that encouraged attacks on the Supreme Court and foreign intervention in the Brazilian judiciary.

On Sunday, pro-Bolsonaro rallies were held in various Brazilian cities. One of his sons, Flávio, who is a senator, briefly put his father on speakerphone to the crowd in Rio de Janeiro.

Flávio also reportedly later published a video, which he deleted afterwards, of his father on the other side of the call sending a message to supporters.

Mr Moraes also banned him from receiving visits, except from lawyers or people authorised by the Supreme Court, and from using a mobile phone directly or through third parties.

He had already, previously, been ordered to wear an ankle tag, to adhere to a curfew, to not use social media, and to not contact his son Eduardo Bolsonaro who has lobbied US officials on his behalf in the US.

These restrictions were imposed because of allegations he was encouraging Donald Trump to interfere in the case.

