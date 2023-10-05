Brawl among schoolboys at Diamond was “gang related’ – Police confirm

One of the students who were involved in a brutal attack along the Diamond Access Road on Tuesday evening told investigators that the incident was not a robbery but rather ‘gang-related.’

The juvenile suspect was interviewed in the presence of his father during which he confirmed this to the police.

According to the juvenile suspect, a 15-year-old student, one of the two victims is allegedly a member of the TMF gang out of the Dolphin Secondary School, while the 16-year-old victim is claiming that his 15-year-old attacker is a member of the ARK family gang out of the Carmen Secondary School.

According to investigations so far, the victims and suspects attend the two schools mentioned above and take ‘extra lesson classes’ near First Bridge, Golden Grove, EBD. The incident might have stemmed from a heated argument one day prior between one of the victims and his 15-year-old schoolmate (juvenile suspect).

Efforts are being made to locate the other juveniles involved so as to get to the root cause of the problem.

Investigations are continuing.