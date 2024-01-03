Brackish water shrimp project earns $1.3 billion between Jan-Nov 2023

The processing of shrimp in a facility

Guyana earned approximately $1.3 billion from the production of brackish water shrimp for the period between January to November 2023.

This is due to the government’s heavy focus on increased food production and economic growth.

The government has created policies to build on current programmes and provide cutting-edge, technology-based initiatives to further improve the fisheries sector, demonstrating its recognition of the sector’s importance.

Guyana has recorded a total of 815,496 kilogrammes of shrimp being produced for the period between January to November 2023.

This shows a 49 per cent increase when compared to the 548,900 kilogrammes produced over the same period in 2022.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, highlighted that the production of brackish water shrimp, which is being conducted along the Corentyne Coast, continues to produce massive outcomes since its commencement.

“We are seeing more demands for these species of shrimps and we are seeing increased production. This is a tremendous achievement for us in the brackish water shrimp industry. I am hoping that when the project would have completed in another six months, that we can increase production close to over 120,000 kilogrammes monthly, with the projects that are going on in Region Six,” stressed Minister Mustapha.

The production of brackish water shrimp has increased from 10,000 kilogrammes to about 90,000 kilogrammes monthly.

In 2023, Guyana saw the highest marine production in the past 5 years, with over 42,000 metric tonnes.

In addition, harvesting of the tambaqui has already commenced.

As part of the cage culture initiative, six cages are presently installed in communities such as Mashabo Mainstay, and Capoey. All the cages were stocked with tambaqui fingerlings.

There are already plans in place for the replication of this initiative in other regions.

Community participation and site selection have already taken place in several locations throughout Regions Two, Five, Nine, and Ten.

In 2024, government will be investing in an additional 50 cages.

The fisheries and aquaculture industries are significant sources of income, jobs, and nourishment for many Guyanese.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s goal is for Guyana to become a major food producer for regional and international markets and to achieve self-sufficiency in all sectors of food production.