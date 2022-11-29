BPTT gets first gas from Cassia C

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Cassia C platform. – BPTT

BPTT has delivered first gas from its Cassia C development.

In a release on Tuesday, BPTT said the local subsidiary’s first offshore compression platform and largest offshore facility is expected to produce 200 to 300 mscf of gas, which will go to meeting BPTT’s gas supply commitments.

“First gas from Cassia C is an important milestone for bp in Trinidad and Tobago. This first offshore compression facility will allow us to unlock new resources and bring much-needed gas to market. I am immensely proud of the teams which have been working hard to bring this facility online,” said BPTT president David Campbell.

The platform was built, largely by TT manufacturers. The legs and supporting frame of the platform was built at Trinidad Offshore Fabricators and installed in 2020. The topside structure was built at the McDermott fabrication yard in Altamira Mexico and was installed in 2021.

“The Cassia C project is an important step in bpTT’s area development plan, which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop hydrocarbon resources in its licensed marine acreage in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximising production from bpTT’s acreage,” the release said.

