Boys, 13 and 17, arrested for robbing nursery school security guard at knifepoint

Two boys, aged 13 and 17, have been arrested after they robbed a female security guard attached to the Christianburg Nursery School in Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The incident occurred at around 23:50hrs on Tuesday as the victim was in the guard hut.

Reports are that the perpetrators approached and held the woman at knifepoint, relieving her of a cellphone valued $43,000.

As the suspects were making their escape, the security guard raised an alarm and her colleague security guard, who was in another guard hut, gave chase where he apprehended one of the suspects.

The police were summoned and the suspect was taken into custody. He was interviewed and assisted the police with investigations which led to the arrest of the second suspect.

However, a third suspect remains at large.