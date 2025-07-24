Boy killed in CWC accident suffered fractured spine – autopsy

A fractured spine with severance of the spinal cord is the cause of death of an eight-year-old student of Crabwood Creek (CWC) Primary who was hit by a speeding car on Tuesday.

The autopsy was conducted on Thursday by Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Bridgemohan, who also concluded that the injuries to Sahil Naipaul were due to a motor vehicle accident.

The Police had reported that the driver fled the scene after the accident but was later apprehended.

According to the Police, the crash involved motor car PAK 6593, driven by a 21-year-old man, also from Crabwood Creek.

According to the Police, the driver claimed that the child had suddenly run across the road, resulting in the crash.

The child’s mother, Davi Ramkissoon, had stated that at the time, she was at home cooking and it was a neighbour who told her about the accident

“I put down everything and I came out on the road and I see my son in the trench,” the mother of five recalled, while revealing that three years ago she also lost her eldest son, who was 10 years old at the time.

She said she pulled out her son’s lifeless body, which was submerged in the trench.

“Mud was in his mouth, his teeth and all his foot break up, his hand break and he went in the trench,” she added mournfully.

The news of her son being killed in a vehicular accident was shocking to the 24-year-old mother.

She said she trusted her son to use the road, noting that he would run errands using the family’s bicycle or even their electric bike to do so. In fact, she noted that on two occasions Tuesday morning, he was sent to the shop on the family’s bicycle

To reach the shop, he would have had to cross the Corentyne Highway.

The driver is expected to be placed before the court today.