Boy, 9, critical after allegedly set on fire by mother, stepfather

A nine-year-old boy of Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), is currently hospitalised in critical condition after he was allegedly doused with gasoline and set on fire by his mother and stepfather.

The injured child has been identified only as Neil J.

Based on information reaching INews, the incident occurred on Thursday, September 7, 2023 and is being investigated as a severe case of child abuse.

The child sustained extensive third-degree burns, covering approximately 30% of his body.

Reports after that the child was only taken to seek medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) two days after the incident occurred on Saturday, September 9.

Upon arrival, he was promptly admitted to the burn care unit, where a highly skilled medical team intubated him and provided necessary stabilization. He is currently suffering from acute burns and severe bodily trauma.

However, owing to the seriousness of his injuries, it has become imperative to transfer the child to the United States for emergency surgery and comprehensive medical care.

Recognizing this urgent need, the Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) Charity has taken on Neil’s case and is actively working to facilitate his medical evacuation to the United States.

This publication was told that his parents were initially taken into custody.

Commander of Police Division 4C (East Coast Demerara), Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, told INews today that “The matter is still under investigation.”

However, he confirmed that only the stepfather is currently in custody.

For those who are willing to contribute and support Neil in his courageous battle for survival, donations can be made through the following GoFundMe page: GoFundMe: help-save-neil