Boy, 8, dies two days after being injured in Cummings Lodge fire

The Guyana Fire Service has reported that eight-year-old Jermaine Johnson, who was severely injured during a fire on Friday morning, died earlier today.

Johnson along with two 75-year-old Lynette Gray had received severe burns, while a four-year-old child also sustained minor burns from the blaze that left six homeless.

According to the GFS, “Lynette Gray, who was also severely injured during the fire, remains in a critical condition. We are wishing her a full and speedy recovery.”

It was initially reported that the fire, which is suspected to be electrical in nature, started sometime around 02:43h on Friday and gutted a two-storey house at Lot 873 South Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

The house was owned by Gray.

The Fire Service had stated that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the wooden and concrete house was already engulfed in smoke and flames, which eventually damaged the building and its contents.

Investigators suspected the cause of the fire is an electrical fan that overheated and ignited nearby combustible materials.